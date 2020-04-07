Chris Hemsworth Battles Through a War Zone to Rescue a Drug Kingpin’s Child in ‘Extraction’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix film streaming April 24 is produced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo

| April 7, 2020 @ 7:48 AM

Chris Hemsworth reteams with “Avengers: Endgame” directors the Russo brothers in “Extraction,” whose trailer just dropped. In the action thriller, Hemsworth is still playing the hero, but his character is a lot more grizzled than Thor.

“Extraction” stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who takes a job to rescue a drug kingpin’s teenage son from a warring gang, only to get stuck in the crossfire and constantly on the run with the kid when the city goes on lockdown.

But Hemsworth has something of a death wish in the film for his tortured past, and he definitely doesn’t view himself as the hero.

“You rescue people,” the boy says to Hemsworth in the trailer for “Extraction.” “Sometimes. Sometimes I do other things,” he replies.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky Team for Nat Geo Fitness Docuseries 'Limitless'

“Extraction” is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO Films and is directed by Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator on all the “Avengers” films. The story is based on Joe Russo’s own script and graphic novel called “Ciudad,” and it also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.

“Extraction” is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Netflix will release “Extraction” on its streaming service on April 24. Watch the first trailer for the film above,

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Actors List (Photos)

  • Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2019 Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Paul Rudd Ant-Man Getty Images
  • Chris Evans Getty Images
  • Adam Sandler Netflix
  • Bradley Cooper Getty Images
  • Jackie Chan Getty Images
  • Akshay Kumar Getty Images
  • Robert Downey Jr Iron Man Pepper Potts Tony Stark Getty Images
  • Chris Hemsworth Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty Images
1 of 11

Other Avengers Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Paul Rudd round out top 10

Dwayne Johnson and a score of Avengers, including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, have topped Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid actors of 2019. The list is a big change from last year when George Clooney held the top spot and is now absent from the list. Check out the other actors who earned big paydays this year.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE