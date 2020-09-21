Go Pro Today

Chris Matthews Faces Backlash for Tweeting Trump ‘Was Right to Show Respect’ to Bader Ginsburg

Earlier Monday, Trump baselessly questioned whether the late Supreme Court justice’s widely-reported last wish was made up by Democrats

| September 21, 2020 @ 12:46 PM
Chris Matthews

Getty Images

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews faced backlash Monday after he tweeted that President Donald Trump “was right” to show respect to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” tweeted the one-time “Hardball” host. In March, Matthews abruptly announced his retirement from the show on air and apologized for inappropriate comments he made to and about women in the past.

Earlier Monday, Trump speculated on “Fox & Friends” that Bader Ginsburg’s widely-reported last wish — that her replacement be nominated by Trump’s successor — might have been made up by Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Rep. Adam Schiff.

Also Read: Trump Baselessly Casts Doubt on Bader Ginsburg's Dying Wish That His Successor Choose Her Replacement (Video)

Trump also reiterated his stance that the only right move is for him to immediately nominate a new justice.

Matthews’ followers quickly responded, telling him “don’t start with the Presidential BS.”

By Monday afternoon, the tweet from the onetime host had gotten just under 400 retweets, but over 1,000 quote tweets. Democratic consultant Tim Hogan was among those pointing out that Trump had implied Bader Ginsburg’s family was lying about the last wish.

Disability and healthcare advocate Kendall Brown tweeted, “Gonna just throw it out there that Chris Matthews isn’t exactly an expert on respecting women,” while a number of other observers wrote that the tweet made them grateful Joy Reid had taken over his spot in the MSNBC lineup.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content