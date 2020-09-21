Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews faced backlash Monday after he tweeted that President Donald Trump “was right” to show respect to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” tweeted the one-time “Hardball” host. In March, Matthews abruptly announced his retirement from the show on air and apologized for inappropriate comments he made to and about women in the past.

Earlier Monday, Trump speculated on “Fox & Friends” that Bader Ginsburg’s widely-reported last wish — that her replacement be nominated by Trump’s successor — might have been made up by Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Rep. Adam Schiff.

Also Read: Trump Baselessly Casts Doubt on Bader Ginsburg's Dying Wish That His Successor Choose Her Replacement (Video)

Trump also reiterated his stance that the only right move is for him to immediately nominate a new justice.

Matthews’ followers quickly responded, telling him “don’t start with the Presidential BS.”

By Monday afternoon, the tweet from the onetime host had gotten just under 400 retweets, but over 1,000 quote tweets. Democratic consultant Tim Hogan was among those pointing out that Trump had implied Bader Ginsburg’s family was lying about the last wish.

Disability and healthcare advocate Kendall Brown tweeted, “Gonna just throw it out there that Chris Matthews isn’t exactly an expert on respecting women,” while a number of other observers wrote that the tweet made them grateful Joy Reid had taken over his spot in the MSNBC lineup.