Global consulting firm Actum has hired former Paramount corporate communications EVP Chris Petrikin as managing director of its entertainment and media division.

In his new role Petrikin will work with Actum’s team to assist entertainment and media companies in handling the “complexities of reputational threats, competitive dynamics, and market disruptions,” the company said in a release.

A graduate of Tulane University and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Petrikin brings more than 20 years of corp comms experience in Hollywood, having served as the top communications exec at Paramount, 20th Century Fox, and William Morris Agency. After his departure from Paramount in 2021, he founded and led the Petrikin Collective, an independent consultancy

with clients ranging from start-up studios and streaming services to producers, financiers, and technology companies.

“Actum is at an exciting moment in its trajectory, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth in the entertainment space and beyond,” said Petrikin. “I am eager to leverage my experience to help our clients navigate the current entertainment business environment, while drawing upon the expertise of my Actum colleagues, who are so adept at delivering elite strategies to help clients successfully adapt and thrive in the world today.”

“As the entertainment and media landscape grows more complex, companies need advisors who profoundly understand the intricacies of this industry,” said Actum Partner Stefan Friedman. “With Chris joining a team that is unrivaled in the realm of communications, Actum can now provide the industry a rare mix of strategic perspective, crisis management, tactical execution and insider connections to help our clients succeed.”