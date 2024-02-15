Sony Pictures TV Taps Suzanne Prete as Game Shows President

Sony Pictures Television has promoted Suzanne Prete to president of its Game Shows division.

Prete, who most recently served as executive vice president of the division, has been responsible for leading the creative efforts behind two of the industry’s most beloved game shows: “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Prete was instrumental in securing a landmark five-year renewal deal with ABC to take the shows through the 2027-2028 season and a driving force behind expanding the syndicated powerhouses into multi-faceted franchises, with primetime specials such as “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Jeopardy! Masters.”

She also led the team that sold and produced a brand new adaptation of “Raid the Cage” for CBS and oversees “The $100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, currently in its seventh season.

“We established our dedicated Game Show group just two years ago, and under Suzanne’s leadership, our Game Show division has excelled beyond even our lofty expectations,” Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures’ chairman of global television studios and corporate development, said in a memo to staff. “The team has expanded SPT’s established franchises and leveraged our extensive library of formats to create innovative ‘radical reboots,’ while simultaneously developing original content for today’s buyers and audiences. She has built an exceptional team that has quickly achieved outstanding growth and become a best-in-class production operation, making significant contributions to the overall success of SPT.”

Additionally, Prete has helped forge strategic licensing deals, in-show product integrations and business partnerships, such as a multi-year licensing agreement between “Wheel of Fortune” and IGT.

“Suzanne is an invaluable member of SPT’s leadership team and will be an instrumental driver in continuing to grow and guide our game show business into the future,” Ahuja added. “Please join me in congratulating Suzanne and wishing her continued success.”