Chris Pine is in talks to star in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world.

Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.”

Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne — Hasbro’s entertainment arm — as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner.

Also Read: 'Dungeons & Dragons': Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley in Talks to Direct Film at Paramount

“Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game “Dungeons & Dragons,” or “D&D” as it’s often called by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that’s set up at Lionsgate starring Kevin Hart.

More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Pine will next be seen opposite Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984,” which drops on HBO Max on Dec 25. He is currently in production on New Line’s “Don’t Worry Darling” for director Olivia Wilde.

Chris Pine is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.

Deadline first reported the news.