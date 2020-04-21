Chris Pine in Talks to Star in ‘The Saint’ Reboot For Paramount

Chris Pine is in talks to star in a remake of “The Saint,” a globe-trotting franchise-starter based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris, at Paramount, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) is attached to direct. Paramount is hoping “The Saint” could kick off a franchise, as the film is based on the globe-trotting 1920s novel series by Leslie Charteris.

Philip Noyce directed the 1997 film that starred Val Kilmer as Simon Templar, a thief for hire also known as The Saint. Fletcher will direct from the most recent draft of the script by Seth Grahame-Smith. Lorenzo DiBonaventura is producing, and Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are also listed as producers.

The 1997 film grossed $118 million worldwide. Fletcher’s “Rocketman” made $195.1 million worldwide for Paramount. Fletcher also recently signed on to direct “Renfield,” a monster movie at Universal. Before that, he took over for Bryan Singer to direct the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which went on to a Best Picture nomination and become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Chris Pine will next be seen in “Wonder Woman 1984” and recently wrapped production on “Violence of Action.” He is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, Gendler & Kelly.

