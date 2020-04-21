Chris Pine in Talks to Star in ‘The Saint’ Reboot For Paramount

Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct

| April 21, 2020 @ 9:53 AM Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 10:26 AM
Chris Pine The Saint

Chris Pine is in talks to star in a remake of “The Saint,” a globe-trotting franchise-starter based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris, at Paramount, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) is attached to direct. Paramount is hoping “The Saint” could kick off a franchise, as the film is based on the globe-trotting 1920s novel series by Leslie Charteris.

Philip Noyce directed the 1997 film that starred Val Kilmer as Simon Templar, a thief for hire also known as The Saint. Fletcher will direct from the most recent draft of the script by Seth Grahame-Smith. Lorenzo DiBonaventura is producing, and Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are also listed as producers.

Also Read: Dexter Fletcher to Direct Remake of Val Kilmer Action Film 'The Saint' at Paramount

The 1997 film grossed $118 million worldwide. Fletcher’s “Rocketman” made $195.1 million worldwide for Paramount. Fletcher also recently signed on to direct “Renfield,” a monster movie at Universal. Before that, he took over for Bryan Singer to direct the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which went on to a Best Picture nomination and become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Chris Pine will next be seen in “Wonder Woman 1984” and recently wrapped production on “Violence of Action.” He is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, Gendler & Kelly.

Variety first reported the news.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

