Chris Pine to Voice King Magnifico in Disney Animation’s ‘Wish’

Chris Pine will voice King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical-comedy “Wish,” the company announced at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

The musical comedy will hit theaters this Thanksgiving.

Pine (“Into the Woods,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”) joins Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose, who voices a young woman named Asha in the film. Pine lends his voice to the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” Jennifer Lee, “Wish” executive producer and one of the writers for the film, said in a statement.

Tony Chambers, executive vice president and head of theatrical distribution for Disney, revealed the casting at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“Wish” introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen, according to Disney’s description of the film.

Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is directed by Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”).

Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

