Chris Pratt’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ Picked Up by Amazon, Sets July Release

Amazon Studios has finalized the deal to acquire the global rights to Skydance Media’s “The Tomorrow War,” a sci-fi action epic starring Chris Pratt. The studio will release it on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Paramount was originally meant to release the film theatrically in late July of this year, but Skydance back in January was reported to be shopping the film to streamers due to the uncertainty over when theatrical releases could return.

Chris Pratt stars in “The Tomorrow War” alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons. The film follows a group of time travelers who arrive in present day from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: In the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

Also Read: Taylor Kitsch to Star Opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller Series 'The Terminal List'

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War” is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean.

“‘The Tomorrow War’ will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said in a statement. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt–who brings such dynamic star power to the film–along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

Also Read: Chris Pratt to Star, Produce Indie Comedy 'The Black Belt'

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie, something that’s increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me…and I hope will thrill audiences this summer,” McKay said.

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance cannon,” Skydance CEO David Ellison said. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

The film was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer. The movie is from Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.

Pratt recently wrapped production on “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is slated for release in June 2022.