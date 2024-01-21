Donald Trump repeatedly accused GOP rival Nikki Haley on Friday of turning down his offer of 10,000 soldiers during the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection, but there was a big problem: Haley wasn’t even in Washington D.C. that day, let alone the person Trump meant. Haley called out Trump’s mental fitness in New Hampshire on Saturday and again on “Face the Nation” Sunday, and Haley ally Gov. Chris Sununu backed her up.

While speaking with the “Meet The Press” host on Sunday, the New Hampshire governor told Kristen Welker, “Look, whether it’s Joe Biden or Donald Trump…either one, get off the teleprompter, they can barely make a cogent point. I mean, really–”

Welker then interrupted to ask if Sununu thinks Trump is mentally fit for office. He said, “Not in that moment, he sure as heck wasn’t. I mean, look, the point is you have two nearly 80-year-olds fighting this thing out. That’s not what America wants.”

Sununu added, “That is a great example of, this is not Donald Trump, the disruptor of 2016. This guy has lost his fastball. You know, that’s a great example of it. We always want to go forward in America, right? We always want that next generation. Neither of these guys represent the next generation.”

Similarly, on Sunday morning Haley told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan she was concerned about Trump’s mental welfare. “Margaret, don’t be surprised if you have someone that’s 80 in office, their mental stability is going to continue to decline. That’s just human nature. We know that,” Haley said.

“What I’m saying is, first of all, you’re talking about somebody who’s only going to be in office four years. Secondly, you’re talking about someone who continues to– I mean, look, I don’t know if he was confused. I don’t know what happened,” she added.

Haley insisted that she’s not speaking badly of her presidential rivals, just expressing concern. She said, “But it should be enough to send us a warning sign that if you look, Joe Biden, he’s very different than he was two years ago. Are we really going to go into a situation where we have wars around the world, and we’re trying to prevent war, and we’re going to have someone who we can or can’t be sure that they’re going to get confused? It’s a real issue. That’s not being disrespectful. It’s just a fact.”

The entire debacle began Friday night when Trump told a crowd of supporters in Concord, New Hampshire, “Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security.”

He continued, “We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”

Trump has made a similar claim about Nancy Pelosi, who was speaker of the House during the attack on the Capitol. Haley was clearly surprised by Trump’s rant. She told a crowd in Keene, New Hampshire, “We see that [President Joe] Biden has changed so much in two years. But last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots.”

“Why didn’t I handle Jan. 6 better? I wasn’t even in D.C. on Jan. 6. I wasn’t in office then,” she continued. “They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

Watch the interviews with Gov. Chris Sununu and Nikki Haley in the videos above.