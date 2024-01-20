On Friday Donald Trump accused GOP rival Nikki Haley of having “destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it” on Jan. 6, 2021. Haley addressed the bizarre statement while speaking to a crowd in Keene, New Hampshire, on Saturday. She said, “The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this.”

The problem, of course, is that Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the UN from January 2017 to December 2018, was never a member of Congress and was not even in D.C. that day.

Haley reacts to Trump’s delusional and confused rant last night where he suggested that she was Speaker of the House on January 6: He got confused. I question if he’s mentally fit pic.twitter.com/tqPOkKTUZN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 20, 2024

In a clip shared by the Biden campaign, Haley told the audience in full, “We see that [President Joe] Biden has changed so much in two years. But last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots.”

“Why didn’t I handle Jan. 6 better? I wasn’t even in D.C. on Jan. 6. I wasn’t in office then,” she added.

Haley continued, “They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

The night before, Trump told a Concord, New Hampshire crowd, “Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security.”

He added, “We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”

Trump has often accused Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House, of turning away 10,000 soldiers he wanted to send on Jan. 6. This claim has been debunked by Vanity Fair, which had a reporter embedded at the Pentagon during the attack.

As the outlet wrote, acting defense secretary Christopher Miller insisted that Trump asked how many soldiers the Pentagon would deploy on Jan. 6. “We’re like, ‘We’re going to provide any National Guard support that the District requests,’” Miller said, “And [Trump] goes, ‘You’re going to need 10,000 people.’ No, I’m not talking bulls—. He said that. And we’re like, ‘Maybe. But you know, someone’s going to have to ask for it.’”

Similarly, a passage from page 95 of the final report from the Jan. 6 committee reads, “Some have suggested that President Trump gave an order to have

10,000 troops ready for January 6th. The Select Committee found no evidence of this. In fact, President Trump’s Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller directly refuted this when he testified under oath:

Committee Staff: To be crystal clear, there was no direct order from President Trump to put 10,000 troops to be on the ready for January 6th, correct?

Miller: No. Yeah. That’s correct. There was no direct—there was no order from the President.”

At the same campaign stop, Trump also told the audience that he does not think Haley has what it takes to be his vice presidential candidate. He said, “Nikki is somebody that puts America last. She is not presidential timber. Now when I say that, that probably means that she’s not gonna be chosen as the vice president.”

Trump added, “You can go and you can say certain things, you know, “I don’t like ’em” and ba ba ba, but when you say certain things, it sort of takes them out of play, right? I can’t say, ‘She’s not of the timber to be a vice…’ and then say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’m proud to announce that I’ve picked…’ Do you understand? But that’s the way it is.”