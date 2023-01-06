Chris Wallace Weighs in on Kevin McCarthy Speaker Chaos: ‘This Would Never Have Happened Under Nancy Pelosi’ (Video)

CNN’s Chris Wallace believes that the current gridlock in the House of Representatives to elect a new speaker would have “never happened under Nancy Pelosi.”

“Nancy Pelosi had one rule, which was if you don’t have the votes, you don’t go to the floor,” he told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert during Thursday’s episode. “So, she simply would’ve said, ‘Well the House is in recess, we’re going to wait.’ And she would not have had 10 votes, which is what we’re at as we speak right now.”

As of writing, there have been 11 votes held total.

After the multiple failed attempts to obtain the required 218 votes to become House speaker, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has proposed multiple concessions in the hopes of striking a deal that would give him a viable path to secure enough votes. The concessions include lowering the threshold to oust a speaker and giving two members of the House Freedom Caucus seats on the Rules Committee, which is in charge of selecting which bills receive a floor vote and deciding the order of those votes.

But the timeline of a possible deal being reached remains unclear.

While Wallace acknowledged that the House will eventually elect a speaker, he questioned how it will be able to accomplish anything given McCarthy’s concessions.

“They’re going to have to at some point pass a budget to keep the government funded, they’re going to at some point have to raise the debt limit or we go into default,” he warned. “If they can’t elect a speaker, what makes you think they’re going to be able to take the tough votes to actually keep the government in operation?”

