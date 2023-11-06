Chrissy Teigen and David Chang’s new unscripted series “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” has set a January series premiere date at Freeform, the network announced Monday.

The series, which also features Joel Kim Booster as the group explores Los Angeles’ vibrant restaurant scene and discover gems off the beaten path, will launch Jan. 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The official logline is as follows: “While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation.”

Opening up with a spotlight on Pizzeria Bianco, Teigen and Chang will be joined by Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney. Throughout the season, the hosts will be joined by guests including John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall and Simu Liu.

Directed by Anna Chai, EPs for the series include Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Teigen and Tracy Stevens as well as 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon.

Also premiering in January is “Good Trouble,” which will return for the second half of its fifth season on Jan. 2, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Picking up from a dramatic conclusion of the first half of the installment, the subsequent episodes will follow the friends of the Coterie as they encounter the highs and lows of adulthood.

“Good Trouble” star and EP Cierra Ramirez, who stars as Mariana on “The Fosters” spin-off series, make her directorial debut as she helms Season 5, Episode 14.

In addition to Ramirez, “Good Trouble” rounds out its cast with Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence and Booboo Stewart.

“Good Trouble” is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, who also serves as showrunner, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Ramirez.