Christian Trimmer to Head MTV Books Relaunch at Simon & Schuster

MTV is relaunching its MTV Books imprint in partnership with Simon & Schuster, with Macmillan veteran Christian Trimmer to oversee, the company announced Monday.

Trimmer will report to MTV Entertainment’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz, leading an effort to expand MTV’s page-to-screen development pipeline. The imprint will be housed under the Branded Publishing Group of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, overseen by Valerie Garfield, with Kara Sargent, director of branded publishing, as the lead editor on the Simon & Schuster side.

Trimmer will acquire and edit books for young adults, working with MTV’s Meghan Hooper on developing titles into films and limited series, as well as evaluating existing MTV IP to be “reimagined” as book projects. Previous titles published under the MTV Books label include Stephen Chbosky’s “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Bethany Hamilton’s “Soul Surfer” and Tupac Shakur’s “The Rose that Grew from Concrete.”

“With the relaunch of MTV Books, we have the opportunity to uncover new, cutting-edge voices and fast track their stories into series and TV movies,” Diaz said in a statement. “Christian has a keen eye for identifying some of the most pioneering authors of this generation and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I could not be more excited to bring my skills as a book publisher and editor to MTV Entertainment,” added Trimmer. “Chris (McCarthy) and Nina have built an incredible team, and I look forward to working with them and Meghan to develop stories that surprise and delight audiences.”

“Simon & Schuster has a long history working with MTV, as well as significant experience in developing content that can work across multiple forms of media,” said Garfield. “Working with Christian and our MTV colleagues to relaunch the MTV Books brand is the perfect melding of both company’s well-established strengths.”