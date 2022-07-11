“Insecure” actress Christina Elmore has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series “Girls on the Bus.”

Elmore will star alongside Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam, who were previously announced, as Kimberlyn Kendrick, an Ivy League–educated Reagan Republican and campaign reporter for Liberty News.

The series will follow Benoist’s Sadie McCarthy, “a journalist who romanticizes the original ‘Boys on the Bus’ and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record,” per a logline from Warner Bros. TV. “Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors — Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.”

Benoist will also produce the series, which is being helmed by executive producer Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Both Plec and Chozick are also attached as writers on the show. Rina Mimoun is the showrunner and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are also EPs.

Elmore is reuniting with HBO after concluding her role as Condola in three seasons of Issa Rae’s comedy series “Insecure.” She was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance.

Elmore is repped by Lucas Kosoglad and DC Wade at Odenkirk Provissiero, Daisy Wu at Gersh, John Meigs and Mahdi Salehi at HJTH and The Lede Company.