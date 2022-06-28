Melissa Benoist to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Girls on the Bus’

Melissa Benoist will officially star in and produce “The Girls on the Bus,” reuniting her with Berlanti Productions.

Earlier this year, the “Supergirl” star had been rumored to join the show, which is being helmed by executive producer Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Both Plec and Chozick are also attached as writers on the show.

It received a series order at HBO Max in February after starting out life at Neftlix, and later the CW.

Benoist plays Sadie McCarthy, “a journalist who romanticizes the original ‘Boys on the Bus’ and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record,” per a logline from Warner Bros. TV. “Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.”

Rina Mimoun is the showrunner and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are also EPs.

In related news, Warner Bros. has renewed its overall deal with Benoist and her production company Three Things Productions. It is a multi-year deal; financial details were not disclosed. The continued deal will see Benoist and Three Things Productions, with vice president of development Sahar Kashi, continue to develop and produce new television programming for all platforms.

Benoist is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit.