Julie Plec’s ‘Girls on the Bus’ Series Moves From Netflix to The CW

Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti’s “Girls on the Bus” drama series is jumping from Netflix to The CW, TheWrap has confirmed.

The project, which was ordered to series at the streamer in 2019, will be redeveloped at the network, where both Plec and Berlanti have a long history of launching successful franchises. Plec and New York Times journalist Amy Chozick remain on board as writers and executive producers of the series, with plans to rework the series for broadcast.

The series is directly inspired by a chapter of the same name in Chozick’s memoir “Chasing Hillary,” though it is not about Clinton nor the 2016 election. The series follows four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.

The project had been picked up at Netflix prior to the pandemic under the oversight of the streamer’s previous originals boss Cindy Holland. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden executive produce the series for Berlanti Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television.

Chozick’s book, “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” chronicled both of the former first lady’s White House campaigns. It was first published in April 2018 by HarperCollins. Clinton lost in the 2008 primary to Barack Obama, before losing to Donald Trump in the general election in 2016. Clinton was the first female to win a major party’s nomination.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.