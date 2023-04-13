Christina Gizoni Joins Blumhouse as VP of Marketing and Communications

Blumhouse has hired Netflix publicist Christina Gizoni as the horror studio’s vice president of marketing and communications.

She will report to Blumhouse’s chief marketing officer Karen Barragan and handle marketing on the studio’s theatrical films and overall brand. Gizoni will work alongside Milady Flores, who handles marketing and communications for Blumhouse’s television department.

“Christina joins Blumhouse at a pivotal time in our expansion, and we’re so happy to welcome her to the team. Her intelligence, deep experience and creative point of view will be huge assets to the company as we build our games business, and continue to grow our film slate and brand,” Barragan said.

At Netflix, Gizoni worked as a publicist on films like “Glass Onion,” “Blonde” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” among other films. She previously worked on the publicity team at Sony Pictures, where she worked on films like “22 Jump Street” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

At Blumhouse, Gizoni will be in charge of a film slate that includes Sony’s “Insidious: The Red Key,” Universal and David Gordon Green’s revival of “The Exorcist,” and an adaptation of the hit indie video game series “Five Nights at Freddy’s”