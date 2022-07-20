Christina Ricci to Voice Harley Quinn in New Podcast From Spotify and Warner Bros.

“Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci will voice Harley Quinn in a new Spotify, DC and Warner Bros. podcast called “Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind.”

The podcast, developed by Eli Horowitz, who wrote and executive produced “Homecoming,” tells the story of Gotham City villain Harley Quinn from her point of view, not the Joker’s. Quinn’s story starts when she is still a psychologist Dr. Harleen Quinzel at Arkham Asylum, where she tries to treat ‘Patient J’ who has overpowered every other doctor before her.

The series will be the second project to debut as a part of Spotify’s multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. and DC following their global sensation, Batman Unburied, TheWrap has learned.

Quinn’s father needs a life-saving medical procedure that she cannot afford, so she chooses to get what she needs through her relationship with ‘Patient J,’ who has a criminal background.

Ricci’s Quinn will tell her story alongside Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die,” “The Saints of Newark”) as The Joker and Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

The project, which resulted from Spotify’s partnership with Warner Bros., and DC, has not received a release date yet.

In “Yellowjackets,” Ricci plays Misty, manager of the high soccer team that struggles to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. The narrative splits between the post-plane crash events ann 25 years later when a postcard brings the teammates and others back together.

The show is an ongoing series and has already been renewed for a second season, and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have said they have a plan for the series to continue for five seasons in order to tell their complete story.

“Yellowjackets” is available to stream through the Showtime app, which is the only place to watch the show online aside from Hulu with the Showtime add-on. A subscription to Showtime is $10.99 a month, but you get a 30-day free trial so it’s entirely possible to binge the 10-episode first season in that time.

