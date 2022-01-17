Everyone is abuzz about “Yellowjackets,” a truly viral hit that has swept up fans in theory-making, soundtrack-appreciating and overall obsessive watching. The dual timeline drama series takes inspiration from mystery box shows like “Lost,” but is very much a character-driven show that has its cake and eats it too – it’s one part survival show, one part horror series, one part mystery and one part middle age crisis drama. With a bit of cannibalism thrown in for good measure.

So how do you watch “Yellowjackets” and why is everyone talking about it? Find out below.

Where Is “Yellowjackets” Streaming?

“Yellowjackets” is available to stream through the Showtime app, which is the only place to watch the show online aside from Hulu with the Showtime add-on. A subscription to Showtime is $10.99 a month, but you get a 30-day free trial so it’s entirely possible to binge the 10-episode first season in that time.

Is “Yellowjackets” on TV?

Yes, “Yellowjackets” is a Showtime original, so if you’re a Showtime subscriber you can watch the show on demand. The Season 1 finale aired on Jan. 16.

What Is “Yellowjackets” About?

The show takes place in two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team (the Yellowjackets) is involved in a plane crash and stranded in the Canadian wilderness. They spend 19 months out there before they’re rescued.

In present day, the surviving members of the crash are attempting to live out their own adult lives, but have managed to keep the truth about their time in the woods a secret thanks to some sort of pact. The story flashes between the 1996 portion – where we slowly learn what dark doings occurred out there – and the 2021 portion, where the survivors’ past comes back to haunt them.

Who Is in the “Yellowjackets” Cast?

The adult characters are played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole and Peter Gadiot.

The younger versions of the characters are played by Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Jack DePew, Ben Scott, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson and Jane Widdop.

Is “Yellowjackets” a Limited Series or Will There Be a Season 2?

The show is an ongoing series and has already been renewed for a second season, and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have said they have a plan for the series to continue for five seasons in order to tell their complete story.