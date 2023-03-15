Christina Ricci Reveals She Was Threatened With Lawsuit for Refusing to Do a Sex Scene ‘A Certain Way’

Christina Ricci revealed Wednesday that as a young actress she was once threatened with legal action for pushing back against filming an intimate scene in a specific way.

The “Yellowjackets” star’s admission came during her appearance on “The View,” as she and the hosts were discussing the strides that have been made in Hollywood for young actresses. Ricci started acting at a young age, becoming a household names thanks to projects like “Casper” and her take on Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” and its sequel.

When asked by host Sara Haines how specifically Ricci thinks the acting landscape is different for young actresses now — specifically her adolescent co-stars on “Yellowjackets” — Ricci noted that a big step forward has come in the area of bodily autonomy on screen.

“It’s really great, us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through,” Ricci said. “They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene’ [or] ‘I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

Ricci didn’t specify which project she was referring to, or who exactly threatened the lawsuit, and the hosts didn’t press her for any further details but focused on celebrating the change Ricci was referring to.

In a appearance on The Rewind Podcast last year, Ricci reflected on her starring role in 2006’s “Black Snake Moan.”

“We made the film and then somebody took over at the studio and decided we needed to sell it to teenage boys,” she said. “So they recut it and made it feel like rape porn. Which for me was a bit upsetting.”

Ricci continued, saying: “My intention was to do my best work and I feel proud of my performance. I loved working with Sam Jackson and I loved working with Justin Timberlake. But ultimately that film has a little bit of a black cloud over it for me.”

Ricci said Wednesday that working on “Yellowjackets” been “one of the most incredible experiences” she’s ever had.

You can watch part of Ricci’s interview on “The View” in the video above.