Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using Slur While Talking Trump on ‘The View': ‘Should’ve Thought About It a Little Longer’

Whoopi Goldberg came under fire Wednesday after the day’s episode of “The View” aired and audiences took issue with her use of a dated slur while discussing Donald Trump. The word used is commonly used against people of Romani heritage.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” Goldberg said, posting an apology video to the official Twitter account for “The View.”

“I should’ve thought about it a little longer before I said it,” she contineud, “but I didn’t. I should’ve said ‘cheated.’ And I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

March 15, 2023

The slip occurred as the panel – among them Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin – were discussing former president Trump’s legal battle with adult film star Stormy Daniels and the alleged hush money he and former attorney Michael Cohen paid her after an alleged affair.

“It doesn’t hurt Trump with his base,” Farah Griffin said of the ongoing scandal. “I remember in 2016 when this all came out seeing, like, white MAGA bros on Twitter being like, ‘Oh, I like a president that sleeps with hot women!’ They weren’t offended by it.”

That’s when Goldberg stepped in.

“The people who still believe that he got, you know, gy—d somehow in the election will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay the money from his personal thing,” she said, citing the argument that the hush money was used from Trump’s personal finances rather than campaign finances. “But I just don’t understand. If that was the case, then why all the subterfuge? Why is Michael Cohen paying for it?”

Before the end of the segment, Hostin jumped in for a quick “legal note” to make sure she and her “View” colleagues are covering all their bases.

“OK, legal note!” Hostin said. “Trump has denied all wrongdoing and says he never had an affair with Stormy Daniels.”

“Can I add to that?” Goldberg quipped. “He also said he won the election!”

