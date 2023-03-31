As “Yellowjackets” only gets more gruesome in Season 2, will the family members and loved ones of the cast bail on the hit series? TheWrap spoke to the ensemble about who families are still watching, who half-watches while covering their eyes and who’s throughly addicted.

“My sister already stopped watching the first season,” said Christina Ricci, who plays the unhinged Misty as an adult. “She was like, ‘My anxiety! I can’t take it!’ She felt a lot of anxiety watching the show, and I told her that was OK and she didn’t have to put herself through that. Meanwhile, my 8-year-old is obsessed, but I don’t let him watch the bad parts.”

Since the show goes full tilt into cannibalism this season, that doesn’t leave much for him to watch.

“I have a lot of friends who have a hard time watching it,” said Sophie Nélisse, who plays Teen Shauna. “They’re super scared of horror and tell me, ‘I can’t sleep’ [if they watch.] I had one who stopped pretty early in the first season and I’m trying to convince him to power through.”

Samantha Hanratty, who plays Misty as a teen, suggested to Nelisse that that might be a losing battle. “If they can’t handle Season 1, they probably [couldn’t handle Season 2],” she laughed. “But yeah, my parents watch it. I’ve got four sisters, they all watch it. Everyone’s really supportive. I kind of sell it to people. I’m literally like, “OK, I know I’m on it, but it actually is really good.”

“My mother-in-law watches it like this,” said Tawny Cypress (Adult Taissa), as she covered her eyes. “She turns it off or fast-forwards it every time something [bad happens]. I’m like, ‘You’re missing half the show.”

Courtney Eaton, who plays the enigmatic, Wicca-loving Lottie as a teen, said her family has “a little neighborhood watching party, which is really cute,” but her father told her grandparents not to tune in. “He doesn’t think they should watch it.”

Simone Kessell, who joined Season 2 as Adult Lottie, said, “My son is 10 so there’s no way he’s watching this yet. And my eldest just [finally] watched Season 1. I kept going off to Canada to work and then I’d be like, “Did you watch?” and he’d say, “Yeah, yeah.” And then he comes out of his room one day, he clearly binged it, and he’s like, ‘MOM! This show! I have so many questions!’ Now he’s in hook, line and sinker.”

Liv Hewson (Teen Van) shared, “I told my Mom, ‘You can watch up until this episode and then you have to stop.'” Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa) nodded, “Yeah, some of my family is going to have to stop too.”

Juliette Lewis, who plays the hard-drinking, rifle-toting Adult Natalie, told TheWrap, “My mom stopped watching anything dark that I did after a movie of the week, like 35 years ago where I was walking sadly along the railroad tracks. I was like, ‘Mom, you didn’t see it?’ And she said, ‘It was too sad.’ So I don’t know what of mine she has watched.”

Watch the exclusive video above.

The first two episodes of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 are now streaming on Showtime. New episodes are available to stream at 12:01 a.m. PT, and new episodes are in Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m.