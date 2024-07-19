Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s Longtime Partner, Dies at 61

Obits

“I will miss her very much,” the actor and director says of his late companion

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood (Getty Images)
Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood (Getty Images)

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s longtime partner, has died at age 61.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said in a statement sent Thursday night, according to a Warner Bros. spokesperson. Her cause of death has not been announced.

Keeping their relationship largely under wraps, the two met while Sandera worked as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where Eastwood was once elected mayor in 1986.

fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger
Read Next
Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Clint Eastwood Happy 93rd Birthday: 'You've Inspired Me, You've Mentored Me'

Sandera was by Eastwood’s side during his red carpet outings for “American Sniper,” “Sully,” “The Mule,” “Richard Jewell” and other projects.

Prior to meeting the longtime Carmel-by-the-Sea resident, Eastwood had two high-profile marriages. He married model Maggie Johnson in 1953, and TV news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996. After his matrimony with Ruiz ended in 2014, the actor and director started dating Sandera that same year. He also dated a flight attendant named Jacelyn, as well as actress Frances Fisher, whom he dated for five years.

The 94-year-old’s next film, “Juror No. 2,” is in production.

Clint Eastwood Nicholas Hoult Toni Collette
Read Next
Clint Eastwood to Direct Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in 'Juror No. 2'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.