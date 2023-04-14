Clint Eastwood, currently 92 years young, has landed on his next project. “Juror No. 2,” a legal drama starring Nicholas Hoult (“Renfield”) and Toni Collette (“Mafia Mamma”) as a juror who begins to suspect that he may have caused the victim’s death and the prosecutor conducting the murder trial.

Eastwood reportedly found Jonathan Abrams’ original screenplay and decided that it was worthy of being his next film behind the camera. The Oscar-winning director of “Play Misty For Me,” “Unforgiven,” “Mystic River” and “American Sniper,” among many others, will produce the film with Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier. Ellen Goldsmith-Vien and Jeremy Bell will serve as executive producers.

Despite chatter over the last year as to whether Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had burned bridges with the longtime WB icon over whether he would have greenlit Eastwood’s commercially unsuccessful “Cry Macho,” this new movie is indeed set for Warner Bros. Discovery where it will presumably get a conventional theatrical release. Because sometimes inside baseball chatter or venting is just that.

Or, perhaps after watching Chris Nolan pack his bags for Donna Langley’s Universal and, amid a new studio arms race for prestigious talent which saw –for example — Universal and Warner Bros. trading James Wan for M. Night Shyamalan (presumably on a bridge in the dead of night), Zaslav knew it was a smart long-term investment to keep Eastwood in-house whether this film is actually a hit.

