‘Robocop,’ ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Stargate’ Projects in Development as Amazon Studios Leverages MGM Titles

Amazon Studios has identified a batch of titles from its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM that the company plans to develop into TV or film projects, including “Robocop,” “Stargate” “Legally Blonde,” “Fame,” Barbershop,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Pink Panther” and “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to TheWrap that the company is in active early conversations for a “Legally Blonde” movie and potential TV series. Additionally, Amazon has similar plans for “Stargate” under consideration, with a movie expected to go first. “Robocop” is also being discussed for film and TV, with a TV series potentially going first.

The source added that Amazon Studios is actively developing TV series based on “Fame,” “Barbershop” and “The Magnificent Seven,” as well as discussing “Thomas Crown Affair” movie and “Pink Panther” movie, which could be animated. A “Poltergeist” project is also under consideration.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

“Robocop,” which centers around Detroit, Michigan police officer Alex Murphy played by Peter Weller, first premiered in 1987, and was followed by 1990’s “Robocop 2,” 1993’s “Robocop 3” and 2014’s “Robocop 4”

The “Legally Blonde” franchise, which is based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, debuted its first film in 2001 starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods. The film was followed by a sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” in 2003 and a direct-to-video spinoff “Legally Blondes” in 2009. A “Legally Blonde 3” written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor is also in the works.

The “Stargate” franchise launched in 1994 with a movie directed by Roland Emmerich. Two other films were released in 2008: “Stargate: The Ark of Truth” and “Stargate: Continuum.” Additionally, several TV projects have been released, including the long-running series “Stargate SG-1,” “Stargate Atlantis” in 2004, “Stargate Universe” in 2009, the animated series “Stargate Infinity” in 2002 and the web series “Stargate Origins” in 2018.

The “Barbershop” franchise, which stars Ice Cube, kicked off with an initial film in 2002, followed by “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” in 2004 and “Barbershop: The Next Cut” in 2016. A Queen Latifah led-spinoff called “Beauty Shop” was released in 2005 as well as a “Barbershop” TV series which made its debut on Showtime.

“Fame,” a musical film directed by Alan Parker, made its debut in 1980 and has since been followed by to two TV series in 1982 and 2003, a 2009 movie remake and a stage musical.

“The Magnificent Seven,” which was first released in 1960 and was a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai,” has had three sequels – “Return of the Seven” (1966), “Guns of the Magnificent Seven” (1969) and “The Magnificent Seven Ride!” (1972) – a remake and a TV series that ran from 1998 to 2000.

The “Pink Panther,” a 1963 comedy focusing on the character inspector Jacques Clouseau, has led to several additional films, including “A Shot in the Dark” (1964), “Inspector Clouseau” (1968), “The Return of the Pink Panther” (1975), “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” (1976), “Revenge of the Pink Panther” (1978), “Trail of the Pink Panther” (1982), “Curse of the Pink Panther” (1983) and “Son of the Pink Panther “(1993). A reboot starring Steve Martin was also launched in 2006, with a sequel released in 2009.

“Poltergeist,” which was released in 1982, received two sequels: “Poltergeist II: The Other Side” in 1986 and “Poltergeist III” in 1988. A remake was also released in 2015. “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which was released in 1968, has had one remake released in 1999.