After spending some time in the Emerald City, director Jon M. Chu is expanding his color palette. He’ll next take on a film adaptation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for Amazon Studios.

Based on the 1968 hit musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the film is now in development, and will see Chu reunite with his “In the Heights” producing partner Scott Sanders, with Mara Jacobs also producing.

Sanders and Jacobs will produce for Sanders’ production company SGS Pictures, while Benjamin Lowy will executive produce. Chu will also produce produce film, alongside Lance Johnson, for Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner, with Jane Lee overseeing for the company. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber will executive produce.

Chu is, of course, currently working on the film adaptation of “Wicked,” in the U.K., which is set to release its first part over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024. (“Wicked Part 2” will premiere in 2025 with a specific date to come).

Meanwhile, Sanders and Jacobs are currently in post-production for the musical feature adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” itself is based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originates from a cantata written for a school choir. The musical is historic in several ways, but most perhaps most importantly was the first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be performed publicly.