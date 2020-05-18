Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will write MGM’s “Legally Blonde 3,” in which Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.
Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is producing the film, alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, president of Platt Productions. Hello Sunshine’s head of film and television, Lauren Neustadter, is also producing.
This is the second time Kaling and Goor are partnering up on a film. They collaborated on the Kaling/Priyanka Chopra wedding comedy that was picked up by Universal after a heated auction in 2019.
Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah adapted the novel by Amanda Brown for the first film and were previously in talks to write the script.
“Legally Blonde” grossed $141 million worldwide, while its followup secured $124 million at the global box office. The first film followed Elle Woods as she went to Harvard Law School after she was dumped by her boyfriend. In the sequel, Elle headed to Washington D.C. to join the staff of a congresswoman in hopes of passing a bill to ban animal testing.
In 2015, the actress said the timing is right for a third film because “we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”
Kaling recently co-created and executive produced the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” She also most recently starred in “Late Night,” which made its debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Goor, two-time Emmy-winning writer of “The Daily Show” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” created “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and was an EP and writer on “Parks and Recreation.”
There are hundreds of movies about going to school and growing up, but only a handful specifically capture the feeling of summer ending, entering into a new grade, meeting new people and starting fresh. Yes, it's the waning weeks of August, and that means it's time for back-to-school shopping, new school butterflies and making the most of the last few days you'll get outdoors. And though you won't find teen classics like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "The Breakfast Club" or others on this list, you will find some great movies meant to get you into the back-to-school spirit.
"Animal House" (1978)
Look, a film with a toga party, countless pranks and an entire frat house on Double Secret Probation does not sound like the best influence for anyone hoping to head off to college and succeed, but "Animal House" actually has a lot of wisdom to impart. The ultimate snobs vs. slobs comedy teaches you to find where you belong. In those opening scenes where Flounder and Pinto first step into the Delta house, they get drinks spilled on them, the house is a mess and I think someone just barged in on a motorcycle, but you know instantly, this is the place to be.
"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)
One of the most quintessential teen movies, Amy Heckerling's "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," set the bar for raunchy teen comedies with heart and depth, as well as many of the high school character tropes we've come to know.
"Back to School" (1986)
Hey, look who's getting some class ... in class! You're alright. "Back to School" is no "Caddyshack," but it's Rodney Dangerfield doing what he does best, throwing zingers, double entendres and wads of cash at you a mile a minute.
"Matilda" (1996)
Based on Roald Dahl's novel, the charming "Matilda" as directed by Danny DeVito still has a winning attitude about going to school and shining despite monstrous parents and principals who would rather see you fail. This children's classic has whimsy and wisdom for days.
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)
I'm guessing your school doesn't have a sorting hat, quidditch or transfiguration classes, but the first Harry Potter film is a childlike wonder that highlights Hogwarts at its best. It teaches kids about the jitters of discovering not just a new place or strange new people but tapping into what makes you special.
"Legally Blonde" (2001)
"What, like it's hard?" The charm of "Legally Blonde" lies in Reese Witherspoon's spirited confidence, goodness and optimism all channeled into the idea that being confident and professional shouldn't come at the expense of being yourself.
"Mean Girls" (2004)
"Mean Girls" opens with Lindsay Lohan's Cady looking up at her nurturing parents. They ask if she has money for her lunch and if she remembers her phone number. The joke is, she's a teenager only going to public school for the first time. It's funny because going back to school is a hard experience no matter your age.
"Friday Night Lights" (2004)
While people adore the TV show, Peter Berg's film "Friday Night Lights" milks the high intensity and drama from starting a new football season and being the new coach in town. From the beginning of the school year, you feel the pressure on each of these kids to succeed on the gridiron and claim their future, which is exactly what going back to school is all about.
"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)
Stephen Chbosky's filmed adaptation of his own novel is one of those sweet, underrated gems with a great sense of nostalgia and a modern sensibility. Some of the film's best moments feature Charlie (Logan Lerman) in his first few days of school, such as realizing your old friend from junior high has now grown distant, or in looking for the courage to find his feet on the dance floor at Homecoming.
"21 Jump Street" (2012)
No one would've guessed that a comedy remake of a campy '80s show about cops going undercover in a high school could work. But the zany, screwball chemistry of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum going back to school and trying to fit into cliques taught us all a lesson.
"Everybody Wants Some!!" (2016)
While Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" is set on the last day of school, his spiritual sequel "Everybody Wants Some!!" is set in the few days before classes begin. In 1980, a Texas college baseball team lives together in a house ahead of the start of the fall season. It's a film about masculinity, fading glory days and discovering a new identity at a new chapter in your life.
