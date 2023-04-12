Sylvester Stallone Signs Film and TV First-Look Deal With Amazon

Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions has signed a film and TV first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the agreement, the legendary filmmaker will write, produce and star in scripted and unscripted projects intended for Prime Video.

Founded in 2018 by Stallone and Braden Aftergood, Balbloa Productions’ recent releases include the superhero actioner “Samaritan” (an intended-for-theaters feature that ended up premiering on Prime Video) and the mob comedy “Tulsa King” which has been relatively popular on Paramount+.

Next up for Stallone will be a reality series about his family for Paramount+ and “The Expendables 4” for Lionsgate’s theatrical division. Meanwhile, the Taylor Sheridan-produced “Tulsa King” will indeed get a second season for Paramount+.

“Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend who has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to create new film and television projects,” said Stallone and Aftergood. “Having the opportunity to work closely with the talented creative teams at Amazon and MGM will further propel the incredible momentum of Balboa Productions.”

