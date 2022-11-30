Tributes to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter and keyboardist who died Wednesday at 79, have poured in from all corners of the music world, with journalists, fellow musicians, and those who were touched by her music expressing their sadness and gratitude.
The vocalist, known by her nickname “Songbird” and for contributing songs like “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” and “Isn’t It Midnight?” (and those are just on the band’s underrated “Tango in the Night” album), died following a short illness.
“RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever,” wrote The Ringer founder Bill Simmons. “Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it.”
SiriusXM host Eric Alper tweeted his own tribute to the singer-songwriter, following it up with “You don’t have to have gone through a breakup to understand Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. But it helps.”
John Allison also pointed out that she was more than a songwriter and singer but was also an amazing illustrator, too.
Vanity Fair editor Mo Ryan wonderfully encapsulated why McVie meant so much to a certain generation.
McVie’s peers from The Bangles and Duran Duran also expressed their sadness.
Bette Midler shared her condolences too.