Tributes to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter and keyboardist who died Wednesday at 79, have poured in from all corners of the music world, with journalists, fellow musicians, and those who were touched by her music expressing their sadness and gratitude.

The vocalist, known by her nickname “Songbird” and for contributing songs like “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” and “Isn’t It Midnight?” (and those are just on the band’s underrated “Tango in the Night” album), died following a short illness.

“RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever,” wrote The Ringer founder Bill Simmons. “Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it.”

RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever. Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it. I really liked her. So much drama and dysfunction in that band and she always levitated above it. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 30, 2022

SiriusXM host Eric Alper tweeted his own tribute to the singer-songwriter, following it up with “You don’t have to have gone through a breakup to understand Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. But it helps.”

christine mcvie gave fleetwood mac so much soul rest in peace songbird pic.twitter.com/c8l0kt4p0p — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) November 30, 2022

John Allison also pointed out that she was more than a songwriter and singer but was also an amazing illustrator, too.

RIP Christine McVie. One of my favourite songwriters but also a very gifted illustrator. Her gatefold illustration for Kiln House (1970) is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/fv9ZdsAtT1 — John Allison (@badmachinery) November 30, 2022

Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that

Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

Vanity Fair editor Mo Ryan wonderfully encapsulated why McVie meant so much to a certain generation.

if you were a kid in the '70s, approx 32 percent of your childhood was Christine McVie singing the lines "I never did believe in the ways of magic… but I'm beginning to wonder why" with that unmistakable, melancholy/joyous smoky voice 😭💚 RIP goddess — Mo Ryan (@moryan) November 30, 2022

McVie’s peers from The Bangles and Duran Duran also expressed their sadness.

So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. – John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

Peace and love, Christine McVie. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5xV833cZFW — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 30, 2022

Bette Midler shared her condolences too.