Macro Hires Bad Robot’s Christine Otal as Production SVP

Macro Film Studios has hired Christine Otal as SVP of Production and Development, the production studio’s president James Lopez announced Monday.

Otal comes to Macro from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, where she served as SVP of the company’s film division. She also previously worked as vice president of production at Millennium Films, where she worked on films such as “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds as well as the Gerard Butler films “London Has Fallen” and “Hunter Killer.”

Prior toMillennium, she worked at independent financier The Film Department and United Talent Agency in the Motion Picture and Television Lit departments.

Macro Film Studios, which was founded by Charles D. King to produce films by Black directors and people of color, most recently released Juel Taylor’s acclaimed sci-fi film “They Cloned Tyrone” on Netflix. The studio has also served as a co-financier on films like “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Fences,” and “Sorry to Bother You.”



Otal’s hiring was first reported by Deadline.