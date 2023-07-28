CNN ‘Early Start’ Anchor Christine Romans Exits After 24 Years

Christine Romans, the anchor best known for hosting “Early Start,” is departing CNN after 24 years. Romans announced her departure to viewers on Friday.

“It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started,” Romans said. She also assured her fellow co-hosts that she “will be watching” moving forward.

CNN compiled a tribute of some of Romans’ most memorable segments over the years in honor of her departure. Per reports, Romans is set to land at NBC though details about her new role have yet to be released. TheWrap reached out to NBC News for comment but did not receive a response.

Join us in celebrating anchor and chief business correspondent @ChristineRomans remarkable 24 years at CNN. pic.twitter.com/RxBtcY4R2x — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 28, 2023

“It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started,” Romans said during her final sendoff. “I have loved my 24-year run here. Twenty-four years, right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full of gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

CNN's Christine Romans signs off air for the last time as she announces she is leaving the network after 24 years https://t.co/sSRMqN5rOt pic.twitter.com/sAmhMnnQSa — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2023

During her time at CNN, Romans covered several major stories including six elections, the housing crisis, Sept. 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. She first joined the network in 1999 and began reporting on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Over the course of her career, she has been one of the hosts of “On the Money,” the host of the short-lived “Street Sweep” and a reporter for “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

In 2014, Romans became an anchor for “Early Start,” which airs on CNN and CNN International starting at 5 a.m. ET. Romans was also the chief business correspondent for CNN as well as the host of the weekend business program “Your Money.” She is the author of the book “Smart Is the New Rich: Money Guide for Millennials.”

A morning news show, “Early Start” first launched in 2012. The series was slated to be a replacement to “American Morning” that aimed to be less focused on national politics than competitors like “Fox & Friends” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida Sambolin served as the series’ hosts during its first few years. John Berman was then added in 2012, and two years later, Sambolin left and was replaced by Romans.

Romans has been the sole host of the series since July of 2022. CNN has yet to announce who will replace Romans going forward.