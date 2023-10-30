Former CNN Anchor Christine Romans Joins NBC News 

Christine Romans, who left CNN earlier this year after more than two decades with the network, joined NBC News as senior business correspondent on Monday.

Senior vice president of NBC News editorial Catherine Kim announced Romans’ new role at the network in a memo sent to staff on Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that Christine Romans is joining the Business & Technology Unit starting today, reporting across all platforms of NBC News, including writing for digital and on MSNBC,” wrote Kim.

Romans will be based in New York and will “cover all aspects of major breaking business news with a core emphasis on the economy – inflation, jobs, wages, debt, the Fed, manufacturing and trade, regional trends, and how it affects the daily lives of Americans across the country.”

The former co-anchor of CNN’s “Early Start” left the network in July following a 24-year tenure. Romans was also the chief business correspondent for CNN as well as the host of the weekend business program “Your Money.” She is the author of the book “Smart Is the New Rich: Money Guide for Millennials.”

Since she left her role at CNN, Romans was reportedly set to land at NBC News, which came to fruition on Monday.

Romans started her career in print journalism, reporting for the Des Moines Register, Knight-Ridder Financial News, and Reuters.