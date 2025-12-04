The annual lighting of the tree at Rockefeller Center is here once again

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting has been happening since 1933, and Reba McEntire hosts this year’s show, which boasts performances by famous artists like Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Gwen Stefani.

Here is where and when to tune in for the lighting of the 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce and corresponding performances.

When does the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting start?

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.

Where to watch “Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

The special airs on Wednesday, Dec. 3 on NBC. For those who are cord-cutters, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” will be available to stream on Peacock or carriers with NBC like Hulu + Live TV.

Who is hosting the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special?

The 2025 “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special and tree lighting is being hosted by Reba McEntire.

Who is performing at the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special?

This year’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special boasts performances from a number of big names, including Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani. McEntire will also perform alongside her hosting duties and again the Radio City Rockettes will be onstage.

Where does the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting take place?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting takes place at the Rockefeller Center between New York City’s 49th and 50th Streets, and 5th and 6th Avenues.