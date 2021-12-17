Christmas is coming soon, meaning it’s time to load up on all of the classic Christmas movies that mark the holiday season. Christmas movies range from fully taking place leading up to Christmas to having signature Christmas scenes that can put you in the holiday spirit all by themselves.

In the thick of the holiday season, gift-shopping, festive meal preparations and the overall end-of-year craze can distract from the traditional movies that help put some in the holiday spirit. But before those looking to cram those habitual screenings into the last few days of December scramble and stress themselves out, HBO has them covered.

The streaming service has released a complete list of every Christmas movie on HBO Max, along with all Christmas-themed episodes of TV currently available on the streaming service. This ranges from serious Christmas-themed stories like 2003’s “Elf” and 2004’s “The Polar Express” to comedic Christmas films like “A Christmas Story” (1983) and “Fred Claus” (2007).

Check out the full list of all the Christmas movies on HBO Max right now below.

Christmas Classics

Under the Mistletoe

Four Christmases, 2008

12 Dates of Christmas

A Christmas Wedding Tail, 2011

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940

Holiday Affair, 1949

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Jack Frost, 1998

Elf, 2003

Sex and the City Movie, 2008

A Very Sitcom Holiday

The Big Bang Theory – The Santa Simulation – Ep. 122

A Different World – Twelve Steps of Christmas – Ep. 106

Family Matters – Christmas is Where the Heart Is – Ep. 107

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper – Santa’s Got a Brand New Bag – Ep. 33

The Middle – The Christmas Tree – Ep. 105

Mike & Molly – Christmas Bre – Ep. 35

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air – Deck the Halls – Ep. 15

Family Matters – Miracle on Elm Street – Ep. 131

The Middle – Not So Silent Night – Ep. 154

Step by Step – The Fight Before Christmas – Ep. 104

The Nanny – Christmas Episode – Ep. 8

Friends – The One with All the Candy – Ep. 155

The Big Bang Theory – The Holiday Summation – Ep. 219

Cozy Christmas Episodes

