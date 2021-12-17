Christmas is coming soon, meaning it’s time to load up on all of the classic Christmas movies that mark the holiday season. Christmas movies range from fully taking place leading up to Christmas to having signature Christmas scenes that can put you in the holiday spirit all by themselves.
In the thick of the holiday season, gift-shopping, festive meal preparations and the overall end-of-year craze can distract from the traditional movies that help put some in the holiday spirit. But before those looking to cram those habitual screenings into the last few days of December scramble and stress themselves out, HBO has them covered.
The streaming service has released a complete list of every Christmas movie on HBO Max, along with all Christmas-themed episodes of TV currently available on the streaming service. This ranges from serious Christmas-themed stories like 2003’s “Elf” and 2004’s “The Polar Express” to comedic Christmas films like “A Christmas Story” (1983) and “Fred Claus” (2007).
Check out the full list of all the Christmas movies on HBO Max right now below.
Christmas Classics
- Elf, 2003
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- A Christmas Story, 1983
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Four Christmases, 2008
- The Polar Express, 2004
- A Christmas Story 2, 2012
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
- My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, 2020
- Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
- It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
- Fred Claus, 2007
Under the Mistletoe
- Four Christmases, 2008
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- A Christmas Wedding Tail, 2011
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- New Year’s Eve, 2011
- Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Elf, 2003
- Sex and the City Movie, 2008
A Very Sitcom Holiday
- The Big Bang Theory – The Santa Simulation – Ep. 122
- A Different World – Twelve Steps of Christmas – Ep. 106
- Family Matters – Christmas is Where the Heart Is – Ep. 107
- Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper – Santa’s Got a Brand New Bag – Ep. 33
- The Middle – The Christmas Tree – Ep. 105
- Mike & Molly – Christmas Bre – Ep. 35
- The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air – Deck the Halls – Ep. 15
- Family Matters – Miracle on Elm Street – Ep. 131
- The Middle – Not So Silent Night – Ep. 154
- Step by Step – The Fight Before Christmas – Ep. 104
- The Nanny – Christmas Episode – Ep. 8
- Friends – The One with All the Candy – Ep. 155
- The Big Bang Theory – The Holiday Summation – Ep. 219
Cozy Christmas Episodes
- Teen Titans Go! – The True Meaning of Christmas – Ep. 123
- Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper – Santa’s Got a Brand New Bag – Ep. 33
- Family Matters – Miracle on Elm Street – Ep. 131
- The Big Bang Theory – The Santa Simulation – Ep. 122
- Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack – Low Tidings – Ep. 211
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – Deck the Halls – Ep. 15
- The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas
- Teen Titans Go! – Second Christmas – Ep. 035
- A Different World – Twelve Steps of Christmas – Ep. 106
- We Bare Bears – Christmas Parties – Ep. 252
- Ed, Edd n Eddy – “Fa-La-La-La-Ed” / “Cry Ed” – Ep. 26
- Step by Step – The Fight Before Christmas – Ep. 104
- Mike & Molly – Christmas Break – Ep. 35
- The Middle – Not So Silent Night – Ep. 154
- The Powerpuff Girls – You’re a Good Man, Mojo Jojo – Ep. 229
- Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends – A Lost Claus – Ep. 36
- Teen Titans Go! – Halloween v Christmas – Ep. 159
- The Middle – The Christmas Tree – Ep. 105
- Family Matters – Christmas is Where the Heart Is – Ep. 107
- Regular Show – Merry Christmas Mordecai – Ep. 6173
- Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation: N.A.U.G.H.T.Y. – Ep. 57
- Esme & Roy (S2C) Holiday Episode – Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries – Ep. 220
- The Jetsons – A Jetson Christmas Carol – Ep. 85036
Cozy Christmas Movies
- 8-Bit Christmas, 2021
- Elmo Saves Christmas, 1996
- Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, 1978
- A Christmas Story, 1983
- Elf, 2003
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Four Christmases, 2008
- The Polar Express, 2004
- A Dennis The Menace Christmas, 2007
- Fred Claus, 2007
- A Christmas Wedding Tail, 2011
- National Lampoon’s Christmas, 1989
- A Christmas Story 2, 2012
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
- Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, 2016
- A Sesame Street Christmas Carol, 1996
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- Shazam!, 2019
- New in Town, 2009 (HBO)