‘Christmas With the Chosen 2’ Caps Off Record Year for Fathom Events at Specialty Box Office

Event release company approaches $100 million in annual grosses while “American Fiction” and “The Zone of Interest” get limited release

Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night

The specialty box office saw solid limited release openings for two Oscar contenders in MGM’s “American Fiction” and A24’s “The Zone of Interest,” but it was Fathom Events that got the biggest success with Angel Studios’ “Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night,” a Christian limited engagement release that is capping off a record year for the event screening company.

“Holy Night” is a sequel to the 2021 “Christmas With the Chosen” holiday special for Angel Studios’ hit indie streaming series about Jesus’ teachings in the Gospel. The special set opening day records for Fathom and grossed $13.7 million during its limited engagement.

