Christopher Landon in Talks to Direct Werewolf Film ‘Big Bad’ for Lionsgate

Lionsgate is in advanced discussions to purchase motion picture rights to Chandler Baker’s short story “Big Bad,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. Additionally, the studio is in talks with director Chris Landon to produce and helm from an adaptation by Baker.

Todd Lieberman and Hidden Pictures will produce along with Landon.

Baker is the New York Times bestselling author of “Whisper Network,” a Reese’s Book Club pick from 2019.

“Big Bad” is part of Creature Feature, a collection of devilishly creepy stories that tingle the spine and twist the mind. “Big Bad” in particular focuses on werewolves preying on a family that must survive the night in an isolated farmhouse.

“Big Bad” will mark Landon’s next film following his exit from “Scream 7” late last year. The news comes after an insider revealed to TheWrap that Jenna Ortega would not return for “Scream VII” and after Melissa Barrera was fired from the film over social media posts about the Israeli-Hamas war.

Lionsgate’s Scott O’Brien will oversee the project. Carly Kleinbart is the exec for Hidden Pictures, alongside Lieberman. Alex Young will executive produce. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik is overseeing the dealmaking for the studio.

Baker is repped by CAA, Writers House and Mosaic. Landon is repped at WME, Mosaic and Goodman Genow.

