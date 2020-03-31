Christopher Meloni to Reprise ‘SVU’ Role in New Dick Wolf Series at NBC

Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character Elliot Stabler for a new series at NBC, TheWrap has learned.

The new series will mark Meloni’s return to the Dick Wolf universe after exiting “SVU” following the show’s 12th season. The series will see Stabler returning to the NYPD as the head of an organized crime unit. “Chicago P.D.’s” Matt Olmstead is being eyed to write the new series and serve as showrunner.

The series falls under the five-year overall deal Wolf signed with his longtime studio home Universal Television last month, which included series commitments for multiple new projects.

Wolf will serve as executive producer on the project alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski of Wolf Entertainment.

In conjunction with the deal, NBC renewed all four of Wolf’s series — “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med” and “SVU” — for three additional seasons each. The renewal extends “SVU’s” run as the longest-running live-action primetime series in TV history, through Season 24. Meloni’s former co-star Mariska Hargitay remains aboard the series as its star.

Since leaving “SVU” in 2011, Meloni has starred in a number of other series, including Syfy’s “Happy!,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” series and Fox’s short-lived “Surviving Jack.” His other recent TV credits include “Handmaid’s Tale,” WGN America’s “Underground,” as well as voicing Commissioner Gordon in the animated “Harley Quinn” series for DC Universe.

