Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will open in over 70 countries worldwide ahead of a release in the United States, Warner Bros. announced on Monday.

Starting Aug. 26, the film will open in international territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and the UK. The film will open in the United States over Labor Day weekend in select cities.

Last week, the mind-bending blockbuster was delayed to an unnamed 2020 date from its scheduled U.S. theatrical release date of Aug. 12.

After stay-at-home orders and movie theater closures began in mid-March due to the coronavirus, “Tenet” was one of the few movies that remained steadfast on its original release date of July 17. It became a movie that theater chains used as a target for reopening and, hopefully, luring audiences back. But as cases have risen throughout the U.S., “Tenet” too was forced to push its theatrical release, first to Aug. 12 and now to Labor Day weekend.

But as some movie theaters have reopened around the world, including in Korea, Japan, China and elsewhere, it became increasingly likely, not just for “Tenet” but for other major studio blockbusters, that some films may open internationally or in other cities before debuting in America or even opening in a traditional wide release.

Nolan’s “Tenet” is a thriller about a man who has the ability to invert time and process events around him in reverse in an effort to prevent the destruction of the entire world. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Himesh Patel and Clémence Poésy.