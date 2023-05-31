Former “General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher was arrested for public intoxication on Friday at the Burbank Airport and slapped with a $250 fine.

The actor, who played Nikolas Cassadine on and off from 1996 to 2016 on the ABC soap, was found sleeping on the ground near the American Airlines terminal, according to TMZ, which first reported the news on Wednesday.

Burbank PD’s arrest log for May 26 lists an arrest of an actor matching Christopher’s birth date of Nov. 11, 1972. A Burbank police spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, nor did the actor’s rep.

In 2019, Christopher was previously arrested for public intoxication in Martinsville, Indiana, after he passed out in the back of an Uber, according to TMZ.

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for “General Hospital” in 2016. He went on to play Stefan DiMera on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lies from 2017 to 2019. His role was recast with Brandon Barash.