Christopher Walken made a guest appearance on this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” which just so happened to include Foo Fighters as the musical guest. Fans of the hilarious way Walken introduced Foo Fighters on “SNL” in 2003 were curious to see if the actor would give it another go, and indeed he did — Walken introduced Foo Fighters on this week’s show. Only this time, he put the emphasis on “Foo” instead of “Fighters.”

For the uninitiated, Walken introduced the band as Foo Fighters – with emphasis on the Fighters – in 2003, and the clip eventually went viral for the actor’s unique delivery. As it turns out, this was all Dave Grohl’s doing.

Recounting the event in a 2017 interview, Grohl remembered Walken asking the band how to pronounce their name.

“He comes up and he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters, and we know who he is, of course we know how he speaks, and we said, ‘Uh the accent is on Fighters, actually.’”

Egged on by the late Taylor Hawkins in the clip, Grohl then did his full Walken impression of asking the band how to pronounce their name.

Foo Fighters performed on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 28, marking their ninth time on the NBC series. They performed the song “Rescued” off of their new album “But Here We Are” alongside the song “The Glass,” for which they were joined by H.E.R.

Watch Grohl explain the backstory below, followed by Walken’s new intro.