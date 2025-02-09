‘Even Stevens’ Star Christy Carlson Romano Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Face | Video

“Even Stevens” actress Christy Carlson Romano was hospitalized Saturday after she was shot in the eye. Romano was shooting clay pigeons while celebrating her husband Brendan Rooney’s birthday when she was shot in the face multiple times.

“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face,” Romano explained in a post shared on Instagram.

Her husband “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.”

“Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment),” she continued.

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant,” Romano concluded.

Clay pigeon shooting typically involves the use of a shotgun to fire at and destroy round flying targets. Each shot from the gun contains hundreds of small metal balls that spread out after being fired and form projectiles.