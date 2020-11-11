Chuck Lorre Comedy ‘United States of Al’ Gets Series Order at CBS

CBS has given a series order to the Chuck Lorre comedy “United States of Al,” the network announced Tuesday.

Led by Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, the series centers on the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

It is set to premiere on the network later this season.

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari are writers and creators on the series from Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Production, with Lorre serving as executive producer alongside Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

In addition to Kalyan and Young, Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

“United States of Al” joins a growing slate of series at CBS from Lorre, which includes returning comedies “Young Sheldon,” “Mom” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” as well as freshman sitcom “B Positive.”

“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” said Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “In addition, ‘United States of Al’ holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”