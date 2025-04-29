Seth Meyers Roasts Chuck Schumer for Sending Trump a ‘Very Strong Letter’ When He Doesn’t Even Read Presidential Briefings | Video

Following Donald Trump’s pull of funding to Harvard University, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Sunday that he and several colleagues opposed the move by sending Trump “a very strong letter.” The move drew wide mockery almost immediately, including from Seth Meyers on Monday night.

The NBC host largely argued that sending a letter would likely have no effect at all — assuming Trump even actually reads it.

“Is this a constitutional crisis or Jane Austen novel? The guy doesn’t even read his presidential daily briefing, you think he’s sitting by the mailbox waiting for a letter from Chuck Schumer?” Meyers joked. “If your neighbor is blasting house music at 2 a.m., you don’t write him a letter. You pound on the f–king wall ’til he stops.”

According to Schumer, the letter included eight “very strong” questions for the president. Meyers scoffed at that, imitating Schumer to imagine how the rest of the strategy played out.

“We sent him a very strong letter with eight very strong questions, and we said ‘Pop quiz Mr. Trump,’” Meyers mimicked. “And if he gets them wrong, we’re going to say ‘Tsk tsk,’ and then we’re going to give him a D- on his report card. Unfortunately, we can’t give him an F, because the last time we did, he drew a line and he turned it into an A, and we said, ‘Aw, shucks. He tricked us again.’”

Schumer announced the letter while appearing on CNN for an interview with Dana Bash, and Meyers was especially amused by her response, which was a dry “Well, you’ll let us know if you get a response.”

“That’s a brutal dead pan. It’s a Dan-Pan,” Meyers joked. “She might as well have said ‘Bless your heart.’”

But from there, the late night host also suggested a hypothetical response from Trump, if he were to send one at all. “If Trump was funny, he’d write back to Schumer, telling him he was about to write him back,” Meyers said, putting on his Trump voice to imagine that letter.

“‘Chuck, just got your letter, so sorry. Guess it got messed up with the other mail. Gonna get back to you ASAP on all eight questions. Just don’t want to rush it, as I could tell you took a lot of time with yours, and want to repay you with the same thoughtfulness and kind in the future.’”

“‘To make sure your correspondence reaches me as quickly as possible, please make sure to wad them into a ball and stick them directly up your own ass,’” Meyers continued. “‘Best, Don.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.