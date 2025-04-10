Seth Meyers Breaks Down Trump’s Tariffs With Easy Acronym: DTASS | Video

If you’ve been trying to figure out exactly how the Trump administration calculated its many tariffs, Seth Meyers has an easy acronym for you to remember it by: D.T.A.S.S.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host first made fun of the president’s constant back-and-forth on tariffs and reminded viewers that when Trump announced the latest round of them, it was with “a chart that looked like he stole the menu from a drive-thru.”

Meyers noted that Trump “ticked off a bunch of numbers no one could read or understand,” with the tariff percentage varying from country to country. So, the “Late Night” host decided to break it down simply.

“If you’re wondering where those numbers came from, I can explain. The office of the U.S.T.R., which stands for United States Trade Representative, uses a complicated statistical method,” he detailed. “They pull those numbers from D.T.A.S.S., which stands for Donald Trump’s Ass.”

“None of these numbers made any sense! And you could tell they didn’t make any sense, because even Trump’s cabinet officials couldn’t defend it,” Meyers added.

As proof, the comedian began playing a clip from CNN, in which Jake Tapper questioned Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on why the president imposed a 10% tariff on islands that are solely inhabited by penguins. As you might expect, she did not have an answer.

“I mean, come on, whatever,” she retorted. “Listen, the people that are leading this are serious, intentional, patriotic, the smartest people I’ve ever worked with.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.