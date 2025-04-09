Seth Meyers Says Americans ‘Might Be Better Off’ If Trump Golfs More | Video

Donald Trump may spend a lot of his time on the greens at one of his many golf courses while he’s supposed to be working, but in Seth Meyers’ opinion, the country “might be better off” if he spent even more time there.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host cited a new analysis from The Washington Post, which found that the president has spent roughly one-third of his second term out golfing. According to another site that is entirely devoted to tracking Trump’s golf time, that number sits a little lower, at about 27% of the time.

“I think we might be better off if we could somehow get that up to three-thirds,” Meyers joked. “I mean, we’re safe. When he’s there, we’re safe.”

Indeed, even as recently as this past weekend, Trump participated in a golf tournament at one of his clubs while the stock market swung back and forth wildly and trillions of dollars were lost. Following the tournament, Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One, fielding questions about his golf handicap, rather than the economy.

That particularly bothered Meyers during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night’s show.

“‘What’s my handicap? I’d say a complete inability to empathize with my fellow human beings. That’s a big one,’” Meyers joked, imitating Trump. “‘The very fact that the economy is tanking, and yet I’m choosing to brag about winning a golf tournament shows a pretty deeply wounded human being. So you could add that to my list of handicaps.’”

During that same flight, Trump bragged about winning his own competition, which drove Meyers even crazier.

“Buddy, you won the senior club championship at a resort with your name on it. That’s like my kids bragging that they beat me in UNO!” he said. “They win UNO! for one reason only: I want the UNO! game to be over. And I’m sure people who golf with Trump feel the same way. If you beat him, I guarantee he says, ‘Should we run it back? Two out of three? I got nowhere to be!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ latest NBC monologue in the video above.