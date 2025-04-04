Seth Meyers Marvels at ‘Existential Crisis’ Reporters Are Having Over This Trump Tariff Detail | Video

As the stock market and voters continue to reel from Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers was gobsmacked on Thursday night at the “existential crisis” some reporters are having over the move. More specifically, the crisis that they’re having because Trump placed a tax on uninhabited places.

Among the countries targeted by the president’s tariffs were the Heard and McDonald islands, which have a grand total population of zero. Nothing is imported from or exported to those islands, so no money will be obtained from the tariffs (Americans will primarily foot the bill for all the tariffs anyway, because that’s how tariffs work).

In fact, many had never even heard of those islands, including CNN’s Erin Burnett, who admitted on-air that “I did not know that existed until today, and I love geography.”

“Reporters are spinning out! People who cover the news for a living are going through an existential crisis,” Meyers marveled. “Erin Burnett is learning about new countries she didn’t even know existed, calling into question her lifelong love of geography because Donald Trump insisted on posing a tariff on a tiny speck with a population of zero.”

“Tomorrow, we’re going to tune into ‘The Situation Room,’ Wolf Blitzer is going to be in his pajamas, smoking a cigarette,” he continued. “‘This just in, I’m Wolf Blitzer and I’m sad, man.’”

In total, there were 185 countries hit by Trump’s tariffs, which meant that to get through them all, news networks had to scroll pretty quickly through them on-air. And that bothered Meyers even more.

“A news channel should never have to scroll that fast through a list from the president,” he said. “This is like a Best of Lou Bega CD commercial, where they don’t want you to see it’s just different ways of saying ‘Mambo No. 5.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.