Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s ‘True Believers’ for Pivoting to ‘Money Isn’t So Important’ Message | Video

The stock market continues to fluctuate wildly amid Donald Trump’s tariffs, and while most people — including multiple Trump donors — have lost a lot of money because of it, some of the president’s loyalists are still defending the move. That made Seth Meyers roll his eyes pretty hard on Monday night.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host noted that many “Wall Street realists” are suggesting a stoppage of the tariffs after the massive money loss, and projected future damage to the economy, including huge price hikes on just about everything.

“But on the other hand, you got MAGA propagandists and true believers who have settled on a new message: maybe money isn’t so important after all!” Meyers said mockingly.

At that, a series of clips began playing, in which Trump allies asserted that “losing money costs you nothing,” and “you’ve got to give them a little bit of room,” and “we’ve got to do 100% buy-in over this bumpy period.” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro even insisted “I don’t really care about my 401(k) today.”

Naturally, Meyers found that all a bit rich, considering how these same people so often spoke about money while President Biden was in office.

“The people who spent four years screaming about the price of eggs are suddenly turning into Buddhist monks,” Meyers joked. “Next time you turn on Fox News, Sean Hannity is going to be there with his head shaved, saying, ‘Money is but a mirage, an empty vessel that cannot provide meaning. You came from the dust and to the dust you shall return now. Let us all eat the seeds of the poison tree.’”

At that, Meyers offered his best impression of Parker Posey’s “White Lotus” character Victoria Ratliff, calmly exclaiming, “Sean, nooo!”

That said, some usual Trump supporters, like Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, have acknowledged the financial losses due to his tariffs. That, at least, surprised Meyers, before sending him into a panic.

“Oh my god, Fox News is acknowledging bad news about Trump,” he said. “Does this mean Fox News has contracted Trump derangement syndrome?!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.