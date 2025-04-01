Seth Meyers Takes a Stab at Why Trump Wasn’t On the Signal Group Chat | Video

Seth Meyers returned from another two-week hiatus on Monday night, and he brought a theory with him as to why President Donald Trump was not on the Signal group chat with other members of his cabinet to discuss attack plans. According to the NBC host, it was probably because the president wouldn’t stay on topic.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers played a bit of catch-up on the Signal incident, which boils down like so: Trump officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, discussed attack plans for Yemen via the messaging app Signal. But National Security adviser Mike Waltz, who created the thread, accidentally added the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to it.

This led to a major national security breach, even though the cabinet members swear none of the information was classified at the time. When asked about it, Trump himself was entirely unaware of the whole situation, asking reporters for more details.

“You’re the pres– why do we have to explain it to you?!” Meyers bellowed. “Don’t you have advisors who can fill you in? Don’t tell me you’re the one person they won’t invite to the group chat.”

At that, Meyers then suggested that maybe Trump was on the group chat, but was removed because he’s been hyper-fixating on a recent portrait of him that was commissioned and displayed in Colorado, and was, in Trump’s view, not flattering at all.

“Did they kick you off because you wouldn’t stop talking about the f–king portrait?” Meyers asked, beginning to act out the conversation. “Hegseth: Need feedback soon as to whether we should initiate the strike. Vance: While there are risks, I appreciate the potential upside of taking action. Trump: Hey, gang, update on the portrait. They’re going to do a new one. Obviously, this is a huge relief to me, as the current one has been spinning me out. It’s like, in what world do I look like that?”

In a later interview, Trump claimed to have never even heard of the Signal app, which, of course, Meyers didn’t buy at all.

“My takeaway is he’s still so mad he wasn’t on the chat,” the comedian said with a laugh, launching into his Trump impression. “‘I don’t know what Signal is, and I don’t even care. I also don’t care that Jessica is having a party, if she’s even having one, I don’t know about it. I just know I would have been invited if it hadn’t been for that stupid painting.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.