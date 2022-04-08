MSNBC’s Chuck Todd is once again irking Democrats by his lack of hugs for those leaning left, with Friday’s beef about his questioning if the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is the party’s last hurrah before the November midterm elections — leaving many to suggest outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki replace him.

Although Friday was supposed to be a day of celebration for Dems because of KBJ’s historic nomination as the first Black woman appointed to serve on the Supreme Court, Todd took the glass-is-half-full approach on “MTP Daily.”

“Here’s the uncomfortable question for Democrats,” Todd asked. “Is this the last big thing they pass? Is this the last big thing this Congress accomplishes before November?”

Those on social media were not happy with his pessimism about the momentous event and, to put it simply, are tired of his vibe.

“I really try not to join the pile-on with Chuck Todd but WTF??? ‘This might be the last victory for this White House,'” national affairs correspondent for The Nation, Joan Walsh, tweeted.

I really try not to join the pile-on with Chuck Todd but WTF??? "This might be the last victory for this White House." — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 8, 2022

gotta admire Chuck Todd's work ethic — he never takes a day off from being an embarrassing dipshit https://t.co/HtTr6HGdwp — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 8, 2022

And Walsh was not traveling alone on the “WTF? Train.”

“I’m in. I hate Chuck Todd,” wrote Metro Weekly’s Randy Shulman.

Is @chucktodd a useful idiot for Republicans, spreading Republican propaganda because they play him, or does he willfully spread Republican propaganda for money & access? Either way, with his audience & legitimacy he is a key distributer of Republican propaganda & disinformation. — David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) April 8, 2022

I'm in. I hate Chuck Todd. https://t.co/y71BM5jhDi — Randy Shulman 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@RandyShulman) April 8, 2022

Chuck Todd’s opening words just threw shade on the historic day: “A win for the Democrats, but what if it’s their last?”



This tone deaf mofo is so out of line, @MSNBC. Read the room. — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) April 8, 2022

I mean I just watched this amazing inspiring event with Justice Jackson and then Chuck Todd comes on and basically throws shit all over it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 8, 2022

Chuck Todd is the Kyrsten Sinema of television.



That’s not a compliment. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 8, 2022

I have been confused by the negative comments about Chuck Todd but today I join the chorus -

He broke the joy and historic importance of this day in 30 seconds to focus on the negatives come on Chuck 🇨🇦🇺🇦 — Mary McLaughlin (@maryfm9) April 8, 2022

One Twitter user even called him a “conservative stooge” while others have suggested replacements… with outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki people’s No. 1 choice for his replacement. Psaki announced earlier this month that she will leave her post at the White House, with reports out that she is in talks to join MSNBC in May. According to Axios, she is in exclusive talks with MSNBC.

With Rachel Maddow returning, this would be a great time for @MSNBC to replace Chuck Todd w/ Ali Velshi. — Cazy Mo (@cazy_mo) April 8, 2022