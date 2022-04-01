Jen Psaki to Exit as White House Spokesperson for MSNBC Gig Next Month

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary since before the inauguration of Joe Biden, will leave her post and is in talks to join MSNBC in May, according to multiple media reports.

Axios, which cites a source close to the matter, first reported the news Friday, and TheHill, citing two sources familiar with the deal, confirmed it. Psaki’s departure has been speculated about for weeks.

Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy, a regular gadfly for Psaki’s tenure at the podium, asked at a briefing last month whether she was seeking a job at CNN or MSNBC. She replied: “I have more than enough on my plate here. So … you can’t get rid of quite yet. Sorry, Peter, for you on that.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The White House had not addressed comment requests from Axios or TheHill.

Psaki would follow in the footsteps of Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, was hired by MSNBC for a weekend anchor job in January.